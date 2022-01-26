WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Lower Case Numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The coronavirus case numbers look to be dropping in Ohio and Stark County.
The two-day average from Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s report is at 12,000-plus new cases per day at the state level, with 208 each day from Stark County.
Tuesday’s actual figures were low because of a processing issue at the Ohio Department of Health.
Wednesday’s figures as expressed below made up for that shortfall.
Here are your recent numbers:
Wed Jan 26
Ohio: 2,540,864 total cases (+20,752)
Stark: 77.515 total cases (+316)
Tues Jan 25
Ohio: 2,520,112 total cases (incomplete due to processing error) (+4163)
32.489 deaths (+502)
Stark: 77,199 total cases (incomplete due to processing error) (+99)
1457 deaths (+26)