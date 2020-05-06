Wednesday Update: Most Daily Figures Above 21 Day Average, State Looking to Hire Contact Tracers
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time since early March, Governor Mike DeWine did not have a press conference on a week day afternoon.
After speaking to Ohioans every Monday through Friday at 2 PM for nearly two months, the Governor, along with the other state leaders and health officials that normally join him, all spent the day away from the camera.
Nonetheless, news surrounding COVID-19 in the Buckeye State continues to develop. Here is the latest on COVID-19 in Ohio.
Update on Cases
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows the state now has 21,576 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,225 deaths. Over 4,000 Ohioans have now been hospitalized from the virus, while 1,151 have been admitted into the intensive care unit.
The 607 new cases are below the state’s 21 day average (656), while the 90 new deaths, 96 new hospitalizations and 28 new ICU admissions are all above Ohio’s 21 day average.
There have now been close to 169,000 people tested for COVID-19 throughout Ohio. The Buckeye state has a positive test rate of around 12.7%.
Update on Stark County
The state’s latest report shows a decent jump in cases in Stark County. Stark’s 13 new cases bring its overall total to 427. 103 people have been hospitalized in the county from COVID-19. Stark County’s death toll now sits at 59.
Altercare of Alliance has had a total of 73 cases of COVID-19 in its facility, with 49 being residents and 24 being staff members. 25 residents have made a complete recovery, while 18 have died. 18 staff members have recovered while fortunately none have passed away from the virus.
Water Usage Recommendations
Over the next few weeks, there will be many businesses throughout Ohio reopening their doors for the first time in months.
While employees might be ready to get back to full speed in the work environment, some of the things within the work facility, such as the water supply, might take a bit of time to get up and running.
The Ohio Department of Health issued a statement that provides recommendations on how work places that are reopening can address this issue.
Contact Tracers Wanted
A few weeks back Governor DeWine spoke about how the state will be hiring over 1,000 citizens to help track down where cases of COVID-19 started. The time has now come for those job openings to be filled.
The Ohio Department of Health is hiring temporary contact tracers and contact tracer supervisors. These disease detectives will gather critical info from residents diagnosed with COVID-19. The position pays $18.59 an hour. You can apply for the job here.