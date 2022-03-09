WEDNESDAY UPDATE: State Daily Case Figure Remains Below 1000
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the sixth straight day, Ohio has reported fewer than a thousand new daily cases of coronavirus.
The figure was 829 for Wednesday, with ten of those cases from Stark County.
Active hospitalizations as of the Wednesday 2 p.m. report was 729.
Here are your Wednesday numbers:
Wed March 9
Ohio: 2,661,557 total cases (+829)
Stark: 79,500 total cases (+10)
Across Ohio: 729 current hospitalizations