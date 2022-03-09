      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: State Daily Case Figure Remains Below 1000

Jim Michaels
Mar 9, 2022 @ 2:50pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the sixth straight day, Ohio has reported fewer than a thousand new daily cases of coronavirus.

The figure was 829 for Wednesday, with ten of those cases from Stark County.

Active hospitalizations as of the Wednesday 2 p.m. report was 729.

Here are your Wednesday numbers:

Wed March 9

Ohio: 2,661,557 total cases (+829)

Stark: 79,500 total cases (+10)

Across Ohio: 729 current hospitalizations

