WEEKEND REPORT: 4600+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Exceed 1800
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 4600 new cases of coronavirus for the weekend.
At least Sunday’s case figure had dropped down closer to 2000.
Then again, Sunday numbers have been running lower.
Stark County had 193 new cases for the weekend.
And active hospitalizations are now up over 1800.
Here is the weekend report:
Sun Aug 22
Ohio: 1,180,986 cases (+2194)
Stark: 35,402 cases (+76)
Sat Aug 21
Ohio: 1,178.792 cases (+3452)
Stark: 35,326 cases (+117)