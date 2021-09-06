WEEKEND UPDATE: 158,000+ New Cases Over Holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 158,000 new cases of coronavirus over the three-day holiday weekend.
Stark County reported 204 new cases on Monday alone.
And current hospitalizations in the state are now over 2900.
Here are the holiday weekend numbers:
Mon Sept 6
Ohio: 1,257,142 cases (+3944)
Stark: 37,769 cases (+204)
Across the state: 2,933 hospitalizations
Sun Sept 5
Ohio: 1,253,198 cases (+5561)
Stark: 37,566 cases (+191)
Across the state: 2,728 hospitalizations
Sat Sept 4
Ohio: 1,247,637 cases (+6369)
Stark: 37,375 cases (+165)
Across the state: 2,671 hospitalizations