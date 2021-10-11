WEEKEND UPDATE: 8600 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported nearly 8600 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, 288 out of Stark County.
Active hospitalizations are steady to falling slightly to under 3400.
Deaths which are a lagging indicator were up 329 on Friday though.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun Oct 10
Ohio: 1,467,331 cases (+5399)
Stark 44,863 cases (+165)
Across Ohio: 3,360 active hospitalizations
Sat Oct 9
Ohio: 1,461,932 cases (+3185)
Stark: 44,698 cases (+123)