      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: 8600 New Cases

Jim Michaels
Oct 11, 2021 @ 7:57am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported nearly 8600 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, 288 out of Stark County.

Active hospitalizations are steady to falling slightly to under 3400.

Deaths which are a lagging indicator were up 329 on Friday though.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun Oct 10

Ohio: 1,467,331 cases (+5399)

Stark 44,863 cases (+165)

Across Ohio: 3,360 active hospitalizations

Sat Oct 9

Ohio: 1,461,932 cases (+3185)

Stark: 44,698 cases (+123)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Baby Mauled to Death: New Details Revealed
Former Sandy Valley Teacher Sentenced in Child Sex Case
UPDATE: Suspect in Shooting of State Trooper Near Findlay Arrested
OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings Through Week 7
Connect With Us Listen To Us On