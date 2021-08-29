      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: 9100+ New Cases

Jim Michaels
Aug 29, 2021 @ 5:33pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 9100 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

Stark County had nearly 350 of those cases.

The Stark daily case figure of 206 on Saturday was the highest number since January 15.

Active hospitalizations in the state are up over 2200.

Here is the weekend numbers:

Sun Aug 29
Ohio: 1,211,895 cases (+3963)
Stark: 36,390 cases (+141)
Across the state: 2,256 current hospitalizations

Sat Aug 28
Ohio: 1,207,932 cases (+5204)
Stark: 36,249 cases (+206)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
ATF Offers Reward in Search for Four Remaining 'Shorb Bloc' Gang Members
Couple Killed on Motorcycle in Plain Township Identified
During Gang Arrest Sweep, Others Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
ATF Leads Investigation That Takes Down Drug, Gun Organization in Canton, 12 Arrests Tuesday AM
Connect With Us Listen To Us On