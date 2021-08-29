WEEKEND UPDATE: 9100+ New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 9100 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
Stark County had nearly 350 of those cases.
The Stark daily case figure of 206 on Saturday was the highest number since January 15.
Active hospitalizations in the state are up over 2200.
Here is the weekend numbers:
Sun Aug 29
Ohio: 1,211,895 cases (+3963)
Stark: 36,390 cases (+141)
Across the state: 2,256 current hospitalizations
Sat Aug 28
Ohio: 1,207,932 cases (+5204)
Stark: 36,249 cases (+206)