WEEKEND UPDATE: High Hospitalization, Death Figures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 17,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, with 392 new cases out of Stark County Saturday and Sunday.
Active hospitalizations are over 4600.
On Friday, the health department reported a jump in COVID deaths, with 434 of them.
Here are your weekend numbers:
Sun Dec 19
Ohio: 1,847,140 cases (+7639)
Stark: 57,806 cases (+136)
Sat Dec 18
Ohio: 1,839,501 cases (+10,134)
Stark: 57,670 cases (+256)
Fri Dec 17
Ohio: 1,829,367 cases (+10,025), 28,028 deaths (+434)
Stark: 57,414 cases (+278). 1235 deaths (+13)