WEEKEND UPDATE: Over 3100 New Cases Saturday, Sunday, Total Over 950,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported nearly 3100 new cases over the weekend.
The new numbers put the case total over 950,000.
Stark County had 132 new cases.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun Feb 21
Ohio 953,767 cases (+1461),
16,816 deaths (+67)
Stark: 28,844 cases (+61),
822 deaths (+1)
(without quantifying, the state says it continues to add in November and December death cases)
Sat Feb 20
Ohio: 952,306 cases (+2611),
16,749 deaths (+56)
Stark: 28,783 cases (+71),
821 deaths (+3)