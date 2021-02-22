      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: Over 3100 New Cases Saturday, Sunday, Total Over 950,000

Jim Michaels
Feb 22, 2021 @ 10:36am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported nearly 3100 new cases over the weekend.

The new numbers put the case total over 950,000.

Stark County had 132 new cases.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun Feb 21

Ohio 953,767 cases (+1461),
16,816 deaths (+67)

Stark: 28,844 cases (+61),
822 deaths (+1)
(without quantifying, the state says it continues to add in November and December death cases)

Sat Feb 20

Ohio: 952,306 cases (+2611),
16,749 deaths (+56)

Stark: 28,783 cases (+71),
821 deaths (+3)

