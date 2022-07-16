News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: 30-Percent Increase in Cases Across State

By Jim Michaels
July 16, 2022 7:22PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll be hearing more mask and booster advice again in the near future.

That’s because coronavirus cases are up to levels not seen in Ohio since February.

The state health department reported over 24,000 new weekly cases this week.

That’s a 30-percent increase from last Thursday.

Of those 24,000-plus, 501 cases were from Stark County.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs July 14

Ohio: 2,891,756 total cases (+24,465), 38,959 deaths (+39)

Stark: 85,007 total cases (+501), 1732 deaths (+2)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 334.1

