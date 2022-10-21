WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Numbers Back Up This Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the Ohio Department of Health warning that two new variants of coronavirus are circulating in the U.S, reported case numbers for the week Thursday were up 30-percent from last week.

The state had just over 11,000 cases, with 344 from Stark County.

That number is up as well.

Though variant BA-5 is still the main spreader, BQ-1 and BQ-1.1 are making an impact.

Here are the latest numbers:

Thurs Oct 20

Ohio: 3,173,375 total reported cases (+11,097), 40,111 deaths (+74)

Stark: 92,310 total reported cases (+344), 1778 deaths (+6)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 150.7