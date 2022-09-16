News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Numbers Down Slightly

By Jim Michaels
September 16, 2022 4:27AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time for the weekly coronavirus update.

Total reported case numbers are down slightly, with over 20,000 cases in Ohio and 536 in Stark County over the last week.

The Ohio Department of Health says the “state cases per capita” figure also dropped slightly, to 320.5.

Weekly deaths remain below 100 in the state, though the figure yesterday was 99.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Sept 15
Ohio: 3,117,109 total reported cases (+20,552), 39,675 deaths (+99)

Stark: 90,742 total reported cases (+536), 1763 deaths (+5)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 320.5

