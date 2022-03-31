WEEKLY UPDATE: 3100+ New Cases, Per-Capita Figure at 37.2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state continues to see coronavirus case numbers nearly as low as they were in June and early July of last year.
There were just over 3100 reported new cases across the state for the last week.
That averages out to about 440 a day.
Stark County had 62 new cases over the last week.
And the per-capita case figure has fallen further, down to 37.2 cases per 100,000 population for the last two weeks.
Here are your weekly numbers:
Thurs March 31
Ohio: 2,672,801 total cases (+3103), 38,042 deaths (+249)
Stark: 79,710 total cases (+62), 1686 deaths (decrease)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 37.2