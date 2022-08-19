WEEKLY UPDATE: 3rd Straight Drop in Case Numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down go the coronavirus numbers for a third straight week in Ohio.

There were just over 24,000 new reported cases last week, with 611 new cases in Stark County.

The state’s per-capita case figure fell to 376.9, the number of Ohioans per 100,0000 reporting COVID over the last week.

New fatal cases across the state remain below a hundred a week.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Aug 18

Ohio: 3,026,110 total cases (+24,067), 39,310 deaths (+90)

Stark: 88,181 total cases (+611), 1746 deaths (+5)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 376.9