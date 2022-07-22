News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
WEEKLY UPDATE: Cases, Hospitalizations Up

By Jim Michaels
July 22, 2022 7:00AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio is now over a thousand, at 1167.

The Ohio Hospital Association says hospitals continue to work with other facilities in their zones.

Also, the zones around the state are communicating too, to maintain the necessary supplies and staff.

Meantime, the state had over 26,000 new reported cases, with 617 out of Stark County.

The weekly per-capita figure is up to 391.4.

And with the likelihood that some people testing positive are not contacting their doctors, there are likely a lot of cases going unreported.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs July 21

Ohio: 2,918,366 total cases (+26,610), 38,981 deaths (+22)

Stark: 85,624 total cases (+617), 1729 deaths

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 391.4

