WEEKLY UPDATE: Cases, Hospitalizations Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio is now over a thousand, at 1167.

The Ohio Hospital Association says hospitals continue to work with other facilities in their zones.

Also, the zones around the state are communicating too, to maintain the necessary supplies and staff.

Meantime, the state had over 26,000 new reported cases, with 617 out of Stark County.

The weekly per-capita figure is up to 391.4.

And with the likelihood that some people testing positive are not contacting their doctors, there are likely a lot of cases going unreported.

Here are your weekly numbers: