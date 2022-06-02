      Weather Alert

WEEKLY UPDATE: New Weekly Cases Down 10-Percent From Week Before

Jim Michaels
Jun 2, 2022 @ 2:24pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Weekly new case numbers and the per-capita figure both dropped in the latest weekly Ohio coronavirus report issued on Thursday.

There were over 17,000 new cases in the state, with the number of cases per 100,000 population for the last two weeks at 275.2.

Stark County had 556 new cases for the week which is up, but only slightly.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs June 2

Ohio: 2,780,653 total cases (+17,530), 38,657 deaths (+29)

Stark: 82,439 total cases (+556), 1720 deaths (same)

New hospitalizations across state: 482

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 275.2

