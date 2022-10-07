News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WEEKLY VIRUS UPDATE: Cases Down 8-Percent, But Deaths Steady

By Jim Michaels
October 7, 2022 4:56AM EDT
Share
WEEKLY VIRUS UPDATE: Cases Down 8-Percent, But Deaths Steady

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Case numbers keep dropping, but not deaths.

Thursday’s coronavirus weekly update shows an 8-percent drop in new reported cases from the week before, just over 10,000 in Ohio and 314 in Stark County.

The number of weekly deaths continues at just under a hundred, 94 for the last week.

It’s the fifth straight week that new cases numbers have dropped.

The per-capita case figure for the last two weeks is down to 155.4 per 100,000 state residents.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Oct 6

Ohio: 3,153,743 total; reported cases (+10,567), 39,950 deaths (+94)

Stark: 91,781 total reported cases (+314), 1770 deaths (unchanged)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 155.4

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW