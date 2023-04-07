West Coast Road Trip Over, It’s the Home Opener

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with his team after hitting a two run single during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They might as well declare it a holiday in Cleveland on Friday.

It’s the home opener.

If you have tickets for the sold-out game with the Seattle Mariners, Bob DiBiasio with the Guardians recommends being in your seat by 3:30.

The American League Central Division pennant will be presented.

And there will be a moment of silence for 1970s pitching “great” Gaylord Perry and for longtime centerfield drummer John Adams.

Both passed away over the last year.

And Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce and his mom Donna will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Just think, in 1901, there was no game on TV.

There was no radio, in fact many homes didn’t have a phone or electricity.

Bob DiBiasio says a lot has changed, even in his 40-plus years with the club.

He tells our Bill Morgan that the clubhouse “spread” after the game was beer and cigarettes.

It’s Aaron Civale’s turn against the Seattle Mariners at 4:10 on Friday.

Pregame here on 1480 WHBC at 3:37.