WHBC’s History Tied to Big Rivalry

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 1480 WHBC’s history is intertwined in this historic Massillon/McKinley rivalry.

We carried our first McKinley/Massillon game in 1930 when we were at 1200 on the AM dial at just 100 watts of power.

That game was played on November 22.

We’ve carried every game since.

There was not even an interruption during World War II.

Also, the 1997 game was live-streamed by 1480 WHBC, and that’s believed to be the first live-streaming of a high school football game in the country.