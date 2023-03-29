Where’s Slider?

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old LSU student after he and a group of men allegedly stole over $1,000 of beer from Tiger Stadium early Sunday morning.

Sports books will clean up this April.

This Final Four is riddled with underdogs, which is good news for sportsbooks across the country.

Of the top 12 most bet teams to win at Bet MGM, only one — UConn — is remaining. The Huskies, which opened at 66-1 to win it all, garnered 6.2% of the bets in the pool.

If UConn don’t end up winning the NCAA Tournament, there’s no doubt that sportsbooks would have their most profitable futures pool in modern history. As of now, San Diego State, Florida Atlantic and Miami only represent a combined 6% of the entire pool.

IF I HAD A MILLION DOLLARS…..I’D BE POOR COMPARED TO SHOHEI OHTANI

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is estimated to make an MLB-record $65 million this upcoming season, according to Forbes.

The Angels signed the 2021 American League MVP to a one-year $30 million extension in October and the 28-year-old will also make $35 million off-the-field, says Forbes.

His 13 partnerships include, in Japan, pharmaceuticals, Seiko Watch and Boss (formerly Hugo Boss) as well as Fanatics and Topps in the U.S.” said Forbes.

“In the last few months, Ohtani has added lucrative deals with Japanese cosmetics company Kose and New Balance. In addition to outfitting him head-to-toe, the Boston-based apparel New Balance has global plans for Ohtani, including a major push in Japan and a lifestyle footwear collection.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian told the Dan Patrick Show that Ohtani’s next contract would be over $500 million.

Someone conducted a poll on the best and worst baseball mascots. The #1 mascot is PAWS from the Detroit Tigers. In LAST place was the Swinging Friar from the San Diego Padres, one spot ahead of SLIDER of the Cleveland Guardians.

Runners-up to PAWS were Clark the Cub from the Chicago Cubs and T.C. Bear from the Minnesota Twins.

Three teams don’t have a mascot: The Yankees, the Dodgers, and the Angels.

A man named Kevin Maginnis says he’s losing weight by eating nothing but McDonald’s food for 100 days. After 34 days he says he’s lost almost 30 pounds. His progress is impressive enough that his wife Melody is joining him in the challenge for the rest of the 100 days. Kevin says he’s hoping to lose “about 50 pounds” by the end of the challenge.

Not sure what or how much he’s eating but it sure sounds UnMcBelievable!

Today is Wednesday March 29, 2023

The epitome of Sports and Pop Culture today in History

36 years ago – In 1987, at the peak of Hulkamania, in front of 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome, Hulk Hogan body-slammed 520-pound André the Giant to retain the WWF title at Wrestlemania 3.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Eric Idle is 80 (“Monty Python” films, “Dudley Do-Right”)

Blues Traveler’s John Popper is 56. In 1999 lost over 200lbs do to health concerns.