Wilmot Man, Young Son Dead in Florida Boating Incident

MANATEE CO., Florida (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy while on a trip to their Florida vacation home.

36-year-old Wayne Raber of Wilmot and his 4-year-old son Josiah died while boating on a state-managed lake in Manatee County last Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They are investigating the incident.

No word so far on what exactly happened.

The two were boating on a part of Ward Lake popular for fishing near a water treatment plant.

One of the bodies was not recovered until Monday.

Family says the pair was planning to head back to Wilmot soon.