News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Wilmot Man, Young Son Dead in Florida Boating Incident

By Jim Michaels
April 17, 2024 7:49AM EDT
Share
Wilmot Man, Young Son Dead in Florida Boating Incident
Getty Images

MANATEE CO., Florida (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy while on a trip to their Florida vacation home.

36-year-old Wayne Raber of Wilmot and his 4-year-old son Josiah died while boating on a state-managed lake in Manatee County last Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They are investigating the incident.

No word so far on what exactly happened.

The two were boating on a part of Ward Lake popular for fishing near a water treatment plant.

One of the bodies was not recovered until Monday.

Family says the pair was planning to head back to Wilmot soon.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Much of Ohio Gets Front Row Seat
3

The victim of a Hit and Run is Identified - Suspect at Large
4

Canton Man Gets 12 to 17 for I-77 Traffic Death
5

Massillon Man Killed in Canton Twp Crash