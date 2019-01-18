Winter Storm Warning Issued

(WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that includes Stark County and the City of Canton.

The Warning goes all day Saturday and up to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Forecasters say the Canton area could receive 6 to 9 inches of snow, along with very gusty winds that will cause blowing and drifting.

The heaviest snow will likely fall from late morning into the early evening on Saturday.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.