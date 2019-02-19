Winter Weather Advisory Issued

(WHBC) – It looks like it could get a little snowy and icy early Wednesday before conditions switch over to just rain.

The National Weather Service has all of Ohio under a Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday.

For Stark County, the advisory goes from from 3 a.m. through noon.

Forecasters say total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected, so surfaces could get pretty slick.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Snow and freezing rain is expected to switch over to just rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise to around 38.