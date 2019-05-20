Woman Hit After Crash On I-77 Has Died
WHBC News
(WHBC) – A woman who was hit by traffic after being involved in a crash on Interstate 77 last week has died.
55-year-old Jennifer Aboutorabi, of Green, died on Friday according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators are still waiting for toxicology results and haven’t yet ruled on the cause of death.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old from Green was involved in a single-car crash on I-77 north in the City of Green at around 2:30 on May 14th.
The sheriff’s office says the woman exited her vehicle and was interviewed by a deputy about the crash.
While the deputy was speaking to other witnesses, the sheriff’s office says the woman walked into the right lane of I-77 and was struck by a pickup truck.
She was rushed to a hospital in Akron with life-threatening injuries, and passed away on Friday.
The incident is under investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Team.