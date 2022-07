CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are investigating a shooting from early Wednesday morning.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in the arm at Fulton Road and 11th Street NW.

Her condition is not known.

The police report indicates a man walking with the victim was not hurt.

Police found six 45 mm shell casings at the shooting scene.

No information on suspects was available.