Woman’s Dedication To Kids Earns Her High Honor

(WHBC) – A local woman has been named KinderCare Education’s Teacher of the Year.

Jami Vandegrift is a pre-kindergarten teacher at the North Canton KinderCare Learning Center.

She was one of three teachers out of the company’s more than 27,000 teachers to receive the Legacy Award.

Jami says her job is very rewarding. What’s her favorite part of it?

“To see them progress, and to see them love to learn and loving to come to school each day.”

Jami says she takes pride in helping shy children build their confidence and in teaching young children how to address the big emotions they feel.

The award comes with a $10,000 check, and Jami says she plans to put the money towards a house so she can become a foster parent.

“It’s always been my dream to be a foster parent and to help other children.”