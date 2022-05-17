You Can Help With Canton Health Mosquito Control
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito season is here.
Maybe you haven’t seen a lot of them yet, but Canton City Public Health is working to make sure there are fewer of them, and you can help.
Get rid of standing water in your yard, and to avoid being bitten, wear long sleeves and use bug spray.
Environmental Health Specialist Gus Dria says they plan to spray citywide just before three big activities: July 4th, Enshrinement Week and the county fair.
And the health department is setting traps already, looking for any pests that might be carrying the West Nile Virus.