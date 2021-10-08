Youngstown Diocese Catholic Cable TV Channel to Shut Down
(Courtesy Youngstown Catholic Diocese)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It hasn’t been a fixture in the Hall of Fame region for many years.
But, the cable-TV channel operated by the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will cease operations next June.
The Ecumenical Television Channel or ETC started operations in 1983.
It’s president Father Jim Korda believes its last presence in Stark County goes back to 1998.
The media arm of the diocese will now focus on live-streaming of events, podcasts, and more.
The TV production studio that produces the Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. on WIVM-TV will continue to operate, though it is moving from Canfield to downtown Youngstown.
Those Masses will eventually originate from St Columba Cathedral.