Zoar-Area Man Charged in Plain Shooting Incident

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old man who lives just outside of Zoar in Tuscarawas County is charged with felonious assault.

He’s accused of shooting at an apartment unit in Plain Township early Sunday, injuring one person.

The 24-year-old resident standing on his balcony was grazed by the bullet, according to court documents.

Javon Dover was arraigned Tuesday morning.

No word on how Dover was arrested, though court documents indicate that occurred on Sunday as well.

The incident happened at an apartment building on Orchard Dale Drive NW, not far from 38th Street and I-77.

Dover is also charged with ‘discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises’.