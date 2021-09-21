      Weather Alert

10 Years Later, Family, Friends Revive Interest in Cold Case Killing

Jim Michaels
Sep 21, 2021 @ 4:44am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say a 10-year-old murder case is still being actively investigated.

But, there’s still been no arrest in the September 4, 2011 shooting death of 41-year-old Kenny Lawrence along 13th Street NW near Cleveland Avenue.

Family members say he was attacked randomly in a robbery attempt.

The killing happened not far from Lawrence’s home.

Anyone with information should call Canton police detectives.

