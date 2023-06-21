High Bond for New Richmond Man Accused of Shooting His 3 Young Children to Death

This image provided by Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows police bodycam footage of the arrest of Chad Doerman on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Monroe Township, Ohio. Doerman allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. (Clermont County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A New Richmond Ohio man is jailed on $10 million bond, accused of lining his three young children up in the front yard and executing them.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Chad Doerman had planned to kill his 3-, 4- and 7-year-old children for months.

The Clermont County community not far from Cincinnati is shaken, with counselors in the schools and a number of church events.

In February, a New Richmond woman killed three people then took her own life.