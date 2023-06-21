High Bond for New Richmond Man Accused of Shooting His 3 Young Children to Death
June 21, 2023 7:51AM EDT
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A New Richmond Ohio man is jailed on $10 million bond, accused of lining his three young children up in the front yard and executing them.
Court documents indicate 32-year-old Chad Doerman had planned to kill his 3-, 4- and 7-year-old children for months.
The Clermont County community not far from Cincinnati is shaken, with counselors in the schools and a number of church events.
In February, a New Richmond woman killed three people then took her own life.