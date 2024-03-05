Mitchell Out With Knee Injury
March 5, 2024 2:16PM EST
(official Cavs release) 3-4-24
The Cleveland Cavaliers released today a status update on guard Donovan Mitchell:
Donovan Mitchell received a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection today at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine center to treat a left knee bone bruise that sidelined him for the Cavaliers previous two games. Mitchell will be listed as OUT for the next three games (March 5 vs. Boston, March 6 at Atlanta, and March 8 vs. Minnesota). His status will be re-evaluated over the weekend and updated as appropriate.
