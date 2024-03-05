Mitchell Out With Knee Injury

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers released today a status update on guard Donovan Mitchell:

Donovan Mitchell received a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection today at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine center to treat a left knee bone bruise that sidelined him for the Cavaliers previous two games. Mitchell will be listed as OUT for the next three games (March 5 vs. Boston, March 6 at Atlanta, and March 8 vs. Minnesota). His status will be re-evaluated over the weekend and updated as appropriate.