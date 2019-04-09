13-Year-Old Charged With Girl’s Murder

(WHBC) – A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Canton girl.

The suspect is the same boy who was charged with lying to authorities investigating the death of 14-year-old Sylvia McGhee.

McGhee was found in the 1000 block of Bieyl Court SW at around 4 a.m. Saturday, March 30th.

Her family says she was lured out of her house by people she thought were her friends and murdered in cold blood in the alley behind her home.

The 13-year-old suspect, identified by police as Isiah Timothy Lynch, will appear in Stark County Family Court on Wednesday morning for a hearing.

Officials say, under state law, he’s not allowed to be transferred to adult court.

McGhee’s funeral was on Monday, and last Friday the community gathered for a candlelight vigil for the girl.