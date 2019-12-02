15 Fatalities on Ohio Roadways This Holiday Weekend
crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape
OHIO (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it was not a safe weekend on the roads. The Patrol says 15 people were killed in fatal accidents between, Wednesday and Sunday, which was nearly double the amount of the seven people who died in accident’s in last year’s holiday weekend. Three fatal crashes took place in Summit County, resulting in three deaths. Stark County had 430 traffic incidents; none involving fatalities.