#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

By Jim Michaels
December 27, 2022
Market Ave N and 12th Street in Canton (Courtesy SCATS)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise.

The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county.

“Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part of the 12th Street/Mahoning Road Corridor Improvement Project several years ago.

Most of the crashes involved drivers “following too closely”.

Number one intersection on the list was 12th/13th/I-77/Mercy Drive.

