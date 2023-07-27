20 Years Later: 2 to 5 Inches of Rain in Stark Led to Disaster

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two to five inches of rain, with the highest amounts in northern and central Stark County.

That’s what we saw 20 years ago on Thursday, and it led to a disaster.

We’re remembering the “Flood of ’03” the next few days on Canton’s Morning News on 1480 WHBC radio, where it seems “how much” rain takes a back seat to “how fast”.

Meteorologist Jim Sullivan with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service says that two to five inches fell in an hour or two, and it fell on ground saturated from a few days earlier.

Sullivan says the Nimishillen Creek at North Industry rose six feet in just two hours, to four feet over flood stage.

The total rainfall for the month ended up at over a foot.

The result was a disaster declaration and $15 million in funding from FEMA, just for Stark County.

Friday on 1480 WHBC and next in our series: “a neighborhood that isn’t there any more”.