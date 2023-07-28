20 Years Later: Little Evidence Remaining of Former Canton Neighborhood

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The “Flood of ’03”, 20 years ago Thursday.

In Canton, the National Weather Service says 300 people had to be rescued from their homes.

Some of those homes are no longer standing.

In fact, an entire neighborhood just south of Cook Park, where the Middle and East Branches of the Nimishillen come together, is largely goner.

That’s where debris lodged under the Ira Turpin Way bridge, backing up already swollen creeks into the neighborhood below.

Today, where there was a neighborhood on streets like Ross, Blecker and 10th Street, there’s one house left, says County EMA Director Tim Warstler.