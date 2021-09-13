      Weather Alert

28-Year-Old Homicide Victim Found in SE Canton

Jim Michaels
Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:45am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are investigating the shooting death of a city man over the weekend.

28-year-old Brenten Biggums was found unresponsive in the high grass of a vacant lot in the 1300 block of Second Street SE Saturday afternoon.

The coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.

He had been shot in the back.

Police cannot say at this time whether an incident where bullets hit a neighbor’s house is related to the homicide.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Canton Brothers Accused of Attacking, Shooting Man at Drive-Thru
Accused Akron Killer Arrested in Plain
Three Killed in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Summit, State Holiday Death Count at 13
Bicyclist Run Down, Killed in Akron
Connect With Us Listen To Us On