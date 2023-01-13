3 Browns Make AP All Pro Team

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Guard, Joel Bitonio, Running back, Nick Chubb and defensive end, Myles Garrett have been named to the Associated Press All Pro teams.

Bitonio was selected to the first team, while Chubb and Garrett made the second team.

It’s the second straight year Bitonio has been selected as a first teamer, after being named to the second team from 2018-2020.

That’s twice now in his career that Garrett has been named to second team, after being named a first team member in 2020 and 2021.

For Chubb it’s his first ever All Pro honor.

The only other Browns who received any votes this season were guard, Wyatt Teller and safety, Grant Delpit.