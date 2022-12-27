3 From Ohio, 1 From Michigan Killed in Turnpike Whiteout Crash

In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, traffic rolls on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Toledo woman and her unborn child were among the four victims of that 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near the Route 4 Sandusky exit last Friday.

The state patrol continues investigating.

They haven’t come up with an injury number yet.

The crash occurred in whiteout conditions Friday afternoon on the toll road.

There was another victim from Ohio, from Napoleon.

The fourth victim was from Michigan.