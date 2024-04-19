5 More Tornadoes Confirmed Across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A busy Spring tornado season, and it continues.

Five more twisters were confirmed in Ohio, popping up during Wednesday afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service says it was an EF-1 tornado that was on the ground for four miles in the Windham area of eastern Portage County.

Lots of house damage, with two homes even lifted off of their foundations.

Then the tornado crossed the turnpike, damaging three tractor trailer rigs.

Another EF-1 hit in Crawford County, impacting Bucyrus.

The post office was damaged and the roof was ripped off a convenience store.

Other tornadoes were confirmed in Trumbull, Delaware and Champaign Counties.