State Money for Stark State, CAK ONG Facility

Jim Michaels
Sep 23, 2021 @ 4:53am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Money from the State Controlling Board for Stark State College and an Ohio National Guard facility at the Akron Canton Airport.

Stark State is getting $765,000 for renovations to ventilation systems in several buildings on the Jackson Township campus.

This, while the Aviation Support Facilities at CAK and Rickenbacker in Columbus will see $329,000 for new lighting.

That’s according to State Rep Scott Oelslager’s office.

