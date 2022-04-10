Straw Signs 5 Year Deal With Guardians
(official Guardians release)
GUARDIANS SIGN CF MYLES STRAW
TO LONG-TERM DEAL
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the signing of CF MYLES STRAW to a five-year contract with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
Straw, 27, made an immediate impact following his July 30, 2021 acquisition from the Houston Astros, batting .285 (68-for-230) with 42 runs, 16 doubles, 2 home runs and 13 stolen bases during his two-month, 60-game tenure with Cleveland. For the 2021 campaign he batted a combined .271 (153-for-564) with 29 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 86 runs and 30 stolen bases between the two clubs. Following the July 30th trade, the Bradenton, FL native ranked among American League leaders in walks (T7th, 29), hits (T8th, 68), runs (T4th, 42) and doubles (T5th, 16) over the season’s last two months. Overall, on the season he finished tied for second in the A.L. in steals (30) and tied for ninth in games (158).
While patrolling center field last season, Straw finished second among MLB outfielders in putouts (394), ranked in 98th percentile in Outs Above Average among league outfielders and was credited w/5 Defensive Runs Saved (Fangraphs). Myles began his professional career with the Astros in 2015 following his 12th round selection in that summer’s MLB Draft, debuting with Houston in September 2018. During his five-year MLB career, he owns a career batting average of .266 (204-for-767) with 126 runs and 47 steals in 257 games.