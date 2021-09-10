SEPT 11, 20 YEARS LATER: ‘9-11 Memorial Climb’ Returns to McKinley Monument Saturday
The 9-11 Memorial Climb on Sept. 11, 2019 (Canton Fire Department)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re doing it for the 343 FDNY firefighters who never made it back out of the World Trade Center in Manhattan.
And you can do it too.
A number of Canton firefighters are doing the “9-11 Memorial Climb” Saturday morning at the McKinley Monument in Canton.
It’s 12 laps up-then-down, then up-and-down again, the same number of steps it took to get to the top of those 110-story buildings.
Registration starts at 7 a.m., with parking at the monument or at Stadium Park with SARTA supplying shuttle service.
A bell will sound at 8:46, followed by a moment of silence, then the climb.
The Canton Fire Department and Canton firefighters union local are sponsoring the event, and it’s free.