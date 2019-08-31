A New Day, Same Results For Ohio State
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center, celebrates their touchdown against Florida Atlantic during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
The debuts of head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields went well for the Buckeyes, as Ohio State jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead and then cruised to a 45-21 win over Florida Atlantic.
Sophomore transfer QB Justin Fields scored the first time he carried the ball, a 51 yard td run on Ohio State’s opening possession of the season. Fields followed that up by throwing three touchdown passes on the next three OSU possessions to build that 28-0 lead.
Fields finished the day 18-25-234-4td-0int and rushed for 61 yards and a score.
J.K. Dobbins added 91 yards on the ground with 1 touchdown.
Day, the 25th head coach in school history, coached three games and won all three last year for Ohio State while Urban Meyer was suspended, but today he gets his first win as the fulltime head man for the Buckeyes.
Next up for the 5th ranked Buckeyes, a home game with Cincinnati Saturday at “The Shoe”. The Bearcats are coached by former Ohio State player and head coach Luke Fickell. Kick Off is set for 12pm.