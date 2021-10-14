AAA and Dad: Check Oil, Filters, Tires, Etc.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is Car Care Month.
And, with winter driving weather just around the corner, you want to be able to see and be seen.
So for visibility’s sake, AAA says make sure your windshield wipers are in good shape and the windshield washer fluid is good down to 20-below.
And to be seen, make sure your headlamps and headlight lens are clean and bright.
Of course, te biggest thing to watch for right now is dropping tire pressure, as the air temperature drops.
The association is also offering a Facebook Live “Girls Night at the Garage” educational event on October 19.