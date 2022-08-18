News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Kenny & JT
3:00pm - 7:00pm

AccuWeather: Rain Next Week Expected to Impact Drought

By Jim Michaels
August 18, 2022 8:24AM EDT
Share
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County remains in Drought Watch, despite Wednesday’s rainfall.

But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson sees more beneficial rain on the way next week, with more widespread rain activity Sunday through at least Tuesday.

Larson says we’re in a dry slot from inland northeast Ohio into the Northeast U.S., and that’s not unusual in the summer.

At the Akron Canton Airport weather station, the rain deficit since June 1st is over 3 inches.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire