AccuWeather: Rain Should Stay Away for Holiday Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like a terrific weekend for us.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson has been keeping an eye on a slow-moving storm system to our South that might have threatened our area.

Bob says that storm will move north somewhat.

He says that means no rain for us, but maybe some clouds mixing with the sunshine Sunday.

Not a great weekend at the Carolina and Georgia beaches, with chilly winds and some rain on Friday.

And Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia will continue to be impacted after that.

AccuWeather forecast highs are 74 on Friday, 79 Saturday and Sunday, and 82 for Memorial Day Monday.