      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Snowflakes to Accompany Coming Cold Snap

Jim Michaels
Nov 11, 2021 @ 5:53am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two more days of at or above normal weather, then big changes are in store.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says not only will it turn colder Friday night.

We’ll likely see the first snowflakes of the season, starting on Saturday morning.

Lake Erie will play a role, but Bob says a clipper system moving through early on Sunday looks to be a snowmaker.

But come Wednesday of next week, there will be a few days of moderating temperatures.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Hartville Nail Spa Employees Charged in Teen Sex Assault
Small Change Coming Soon to I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone
Man, Woman Shot in NE Canton Sunday Night
Canton Company Grows Quickly, Not Impacted by Pandemic
Connect With Us Listen To Us On