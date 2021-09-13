      Weather Alert

Akron Fire Kills 5, 4 Taken to Local Hospitals

Jim Michaels
Sep 13, 2021 @ 2:32pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation of a fire that snuffed out the lives of five members of an Akron family early Monday morning.

The city’s fire department says firefighters were able to get into the burning structure in the 1100 block of Linden Avenue.

There, they pulled out three adults and one child, suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

But they could not save two adults and three children whose bodies were removed from the burnt shell of a house when the fire was extinguished.

